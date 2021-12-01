Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wharf stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82. Wharf has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

