Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Decreases By 46.5%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

