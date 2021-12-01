The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Berkeley Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

BKGFY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

