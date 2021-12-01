BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,906,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

