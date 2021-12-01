BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.29.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
NASDAQ BTAI opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $67.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,906,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
