ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECNCF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

