Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOG. Truist upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NOG stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.83%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.