Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $807.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,486. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.