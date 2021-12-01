JOANN (JOAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect JOANN to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. JOANN has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

In other news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of JOANN by 161.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JOANN by 84.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JOANN by 104.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

