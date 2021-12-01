Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.70. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Allegion by 81.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Allegion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegion by 29.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.