Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prada in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

