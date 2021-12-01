Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Several analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 307,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.