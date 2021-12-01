Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.01.

NYSE:BABA opened at $127.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

