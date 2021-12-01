GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,473.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,437.97. The company has a market capitalization of £76.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

