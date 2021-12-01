JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 570

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 390.80 ($5.11).

Get BP alerts:

BP has a 52 week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market cap of £65.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $105,595 in the last quarter.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.