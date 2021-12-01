Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $360.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.67.

Shares of SNPS opened at $341.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $361.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.07.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

