QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $208,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

