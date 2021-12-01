Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

