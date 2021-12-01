Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

CNP stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

