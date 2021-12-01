FY2021 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Reduced by KeyCorp

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

