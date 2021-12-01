FY2021 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.