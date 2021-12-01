TT Electronics plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TT Electronics in a report released on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TTGPF opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

