Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Angi reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

ANGI stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $459,316 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Angi by 41.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,146,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 335,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new stake in Angi in the third quarter worth $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

