Tommy Breen Acquires 25,000 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £228,500 ($298,536.71).

Tommy Breen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £226,500 ($295,923.70).

HSV opened at GBX 899 ($11.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.99. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 927.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

