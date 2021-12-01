Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €72.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €72.10 ($81.93) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.85 ($73.70).

Get Vonovia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.