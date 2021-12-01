Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €55.00 ($62.50) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €24.94 ($28.34) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($52.08). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.