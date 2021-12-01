MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

MAG opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 207.65 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,579,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

