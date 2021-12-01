Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.09. Independent Bank has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

