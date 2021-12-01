AltEnergy Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on December 8th (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

AltEnergy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEAEU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. AltEnergy Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AEAEU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

