Minerva Surgical Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 1st (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical’s (NASDAQ:UTRS) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 1st. Minerva Surgical had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Minerva Surgical’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UTRS opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

