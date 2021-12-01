ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 36428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Specifically, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,603 in the last quarter.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $753.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at about $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ON24 by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

