SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 6th (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPKAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SPKAU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

