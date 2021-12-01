Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $200.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 38,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,005 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $40.48.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,272 shares of company stock worth $3,503,173 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

