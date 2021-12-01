Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 4.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $326.00 to $380.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $357.96 and last traded at $352.47. Approximately 39,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,805,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.90.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.50.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

