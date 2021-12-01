The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 66.4% in November

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the October 31st total of 239,700 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Lemuel Amen bought 10,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth about $109,000.

NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

