Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Up 68.3% in November

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKWFF opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra; Offshore Energy and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

