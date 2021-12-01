dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of DRRKF stock opened at $675.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.79. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $675.00 and a twelve month high of $675.00.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

