dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of DRRKF stock opened at $675.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.79. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $675.00 and a twelve month high of $675.00.
About dormakaba
Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.