Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

