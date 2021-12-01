Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIG stock opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signet Jewelers stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

