Phreesia (PHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHR opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.32.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

