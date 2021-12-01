Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) PT Raised to GBX 1,300

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.

GROW stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 996.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 950.04. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of GBX 598.06 ($7.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The company has a current ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

