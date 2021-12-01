Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 340.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,354.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

