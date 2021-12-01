SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,563,709 shares of company stock valued at $393,732,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 1,136,563 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

