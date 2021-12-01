Berenberg Bank Raises Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,230

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECM. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.00) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,346.50 ($17.59).

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,075.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 795.50 ($10.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 30.74.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

