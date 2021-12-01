BitTorrent (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0032

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $447.32 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00100036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009473 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006065 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007853 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

