iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.