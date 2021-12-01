Tranchess Market Cap Hits $116.72 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $116.72 million and $51.74 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,558.75 or 0.97340400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00670897 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,936,459 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

