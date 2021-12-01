Jarvis Network (JRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $450,325.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $450,325.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

