Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 35,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 12,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPDCF)

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

