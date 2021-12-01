Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Trading Up 1.3%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Vossloh alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.