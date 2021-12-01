AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading 0.2% Higher

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.14. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71.

AMB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.